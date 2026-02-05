Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing conduct a long-range flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Koror, Palau during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14-16, 2026. Palmetto Reach reinforced the 437th Airlift Wing’s ability to project power globally while maintaining mission tempo. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995698
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-LH008-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519499
|Length:
|00:08:38
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
