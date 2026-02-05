(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing conduct a long-range flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Koror, Palau during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14-16, 2026. Palmetto Reach reinforced the 437th Airlift Wing’s ability to project power globally while maintaining mission tempo. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995698
    VIRIN: 260114-F-LH008-8001
    Filename: DOD_111519499
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness, by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aerial refueling
    437 AW
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

