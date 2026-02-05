Palmetto Reach: Airmen Host Community Engagement Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing host a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft static tour for the local community in Palau, January 20th, 2026. During the event, Airmen shared insight on the aircraft, their mission, and their gratitude toward the community. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)