Palmetto Reach: Airmen Host Community Engagement Tour

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing host a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft static tour for the local community in Palau, January 20th, 2026. During the event, Airmen shared insight on the aircraft, their mission, and their gratitude toward the community. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|01.20.2026
|KOROR, PW
