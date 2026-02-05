Palmetto Reach: Forward Fueling and Low-Level Operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron operate a C-17 Globemaster III, conduct simulated specialized fueling operations and practice low-level flying operations during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau and Rota, Jan. 18, 2026. Palmetto Reach reinforces the 437th Airlift Wing’s ability to project power globally while maintaining mission tempo. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|01.18.2026
|02.09.2026 20:57
|B-Roll
|995695
|260118-F-LH008-8001
|DOD_111519445
|00:11:27
|KOROR, PW
|2
|2
