Osan Air Base hosts 75th Battle of Bayonet Hill 180 Commemoration Ceremony B-roll

U.S. and Republic of Korea forces hosted a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Bayonet Hill 180 on Osan Air Base, Feb. 5, 2026. This battle took place on February 7, 1951, and was the last bayonet charge in modern U.S. Army history. The annual commemoration honors the soldiers' heroic actions and sacrifice, underscoring the enduring strength and unity of the ROK-U.S. alliance and the shared commitment to defending the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)