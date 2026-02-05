(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Osan Air Base hosts 75th Battle of Bayonet Hill 180 Commemoration Ceremony B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. and Republic of Korea forces hosted a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Bayonet Hill 180 on Osan Air Base, Feb. 5, 2026. This battle took place on February 7, 1951, and was the last bayonet charge in modern U.S. Army history. The annual commemoration honors the soldiers' heroic actions and sacrifice, underscoring the enduring strength and unity of the ROK-U.S. alliance and the shared commitment to defending the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 01:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995694
    VIRIN: 020526-F-KO637-1002
    Filename: DOD_111519346
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base hosts 75th Battle of Bayonet Hill 180 Commemoration Ceremony B-roll, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

