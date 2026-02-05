Lethal Kinetic Strike, Feb. 9, 2026

On Feb. 9, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor. @DeptofWar #OpSouthernSpear
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995691
|VIRIN:
|260210-D-D0465-2487
|Filename:
|DOD_111519339
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
