    I am a Marine in the Reserve | Cpl. Ashley Burdo

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Cpl. Isaiah Smith and 1st Lt. Sean Cloherty

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ashley Burdo discusses her life as a student and as a Marine in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve in Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 23-28, 2026. Burdo is a water support technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Sean Cloherty, Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "MORNING AGAIN" by Life Span ://stock.adobe.com

    "Extension of Thought" by Forest Melody ://stock.adobe.com

    "Mindful Wandering Thoughts" by AudioAmbi ://stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995688
    VIRIN: 260209-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111519239
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, I am a Marine in the Reserve | Cpl. Ashley Burdo, by SSgt Scott Jenkins, Cpl Kanoa Thomas, Cpl Isaiah Smith and 1LT Sean Cloherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Forces Reserve, SMCR, Hillsdale College, Civilian, I am a Marine in the Reserve

