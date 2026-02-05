I am a Marine in the Reserve | Cpl. Ashley Burdo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ashley Burdo discusses her life as a student and as a Marine in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve in Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 23-28, 2026. Burdo is a water support technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Sean Cloherty, Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"MORNING AGAIN" by Life Span ://stock.adobe.com



"Extension of Thought" by Forest Melody ://stock.adobe.com



"Mindful Wandering Thoughts" by AudioAmbi ://stock.adobe.com