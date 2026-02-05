U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ashley Burdo discusses her life as a student and as a Marine in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve in Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 23-28, 2026. Burdo is a water support technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Sean Cloherty, Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"MORNING AGAIN" by Life Span ://stock.adobe.com
"Extension of Thought" by Forest Melody ://stock.adobe.com
"Mindful Wandering Thoughts" by AudioAmbi ://stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 18:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995688
|VIRIN:
|260209-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519239
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, I am a Marine in the Reserve | Cpl. Ashley Burdo, by SSgt Scott Jenkins, Cpl Kanoa Thomas, Cpl Isaiah Smith and 1LT Sean Cloherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.