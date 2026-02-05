B-Roll of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 29, 2026. The 8th FS collaborated with the 310th FS at Luke Air Force Base to conduct training that reflects real-world scenarios and leverages the abilities of Airmen from both bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995687
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-TL923-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111519226
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman Air Force Base coordinates training with Luke AFB, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.