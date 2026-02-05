(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman Air Force Base coordinates training with Luke AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    B-Roll of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 29, 2026. The 8th FS collaborated with the 310th FS at Luke Air Force Base to conduct training that reflects real-world scenarios and leverages the abilities of Airmen from both bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995687
    VIRIN: 260123-F-TL923-1005
    Filename: DOD_111519226
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Air Force Base coordinates training with Luke AFB, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    training
    Luke AFB

