Super Bowl LX Flyover On Field Recognition

U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force pilots and maintainers are recognized at Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026. The flyover included U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer, F-15 Eagle, and U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-35C Lightning II. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force are conducting the first-ever joint force flyover of the Super Bowl in celebration of Freedom 250. (U.S. Navy official photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)