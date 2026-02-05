Experience 3rd MBDE, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) CALFEX

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A look at the experience of a 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier from 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans" conducting a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) on February 5, 2026 at Fort Campbell, Ky. as part of Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) 26.1. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    (Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)

    “Blockbuster Epic Trailer” by GoodIdeaProduction is licensed under Envato. To request a copy of this 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) license please email usarmy.campbell.101-abn-div.mbx.101pao@army.mil

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026
    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    POV
    CALFEX
    Rakkasans
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    OLE 26.1

