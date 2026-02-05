Experience 3rd MBDE, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) CALFEX

A look at the experience of a 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier from 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans" conducting a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) on February 5, 2026 at Fort Campbell, Ky. as part of Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) 26.1. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
(Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)
“Blockbuster Epic Trailer” by GoodIdeaProduction is licensed under Envato. To request a copy of this 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) license please email usarmy.campbell.101-abn-div.mbx.101pao@army.mil
