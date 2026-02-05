92 MXS Wheel and Tire Shop Reel

A group of Airmen from the 92nd Maintenance Squadron disassemble a tire during an inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 29, 2026. By keeping the wheels mission-ready through expert maintenance and rapid support, the wheel and tire shop ensures the KC-135 Stratotanker is always prepared to launch, sustain operations, and respond at a moment's notice.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
