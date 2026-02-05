(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    92 MXS Wheel and Tire Shop Reel

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A group of Airmen from the 92nd Maintenance Squadron disassemble a tire during an inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 29, 2026. By keeping the wheels mission-ready through expert maintenance and rapid support, the wheel and tire shop ensures the KC-135 Stratotanker is always prepared to launch, sustain operations, and respond at a moment's notice.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995670
    VIRIN: 260129-F-QA066-1001
    Filename: DOD_111518943
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92 MXS Wheel and Tire Shop Reel, by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

