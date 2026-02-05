Dynamic Front 26 B Roll Package 2 Feb. 8-9 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll shows Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, conduct air defense operations during Exercise Dynamic Front 26 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb. 8-9, 2026. B-roll also shows French aerial targetry setup, and German, Italian, and French multi-launch rocket system engagements.



Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins)