    Dynamic Front 26 B Roll Package 2 Feb. 8-9 2026

    ROMANIA

    02.08.2026

    Video by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    B-roll shows Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, conduct air defense operations during Exercise Dynamic Front 26 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb. 8-9, 2026. B-roll also shows French aerial targetry setup, and German, Italian, and French multi-launch rocket system engagements.

    Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995664
    VIRIN: 260209-A-KX519-9717
    Filename: DOD_111518846
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: RO

    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    ShieldOfVictory
    NATO

