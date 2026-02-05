Dogface Soldiers utilize 3D printing to increase lethality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers attached to the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, utilize 3D printing technology to create innovative solutions for potential problems in the battlefield during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026. 3D printing accelerates the design-to-deployment timeline, enabling faster integration of new UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)