Dogface Soldiers utilize 3D printing to increase lethality

U.S. Soldiers attached to the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, utilize 3D printing technology to create innovative solutions for potential problems in the battlefield during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026. 3D printing accelerates the design-to-deployment timeline, enabling faster integration of new UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
