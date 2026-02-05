(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dogface Soldiers utilize 3D printing to increase lethality

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers attached to the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, utilize 3D printing technology to create innovative solutions for potential problems in the battlefield during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026. 3D printing accelerates the design-to-deployment timeline, enabling faster integration of new UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 260129-A-VM913-7185
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Dogface Soldiers utilize 3D printing to increase lethality, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd ID
    3rd ID 3rd Infantry Division
    3D print
    Spartan Focus
    Spartan Focus 2026
    Spartan Focus 26

