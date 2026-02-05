Task Force Gator Fire Phobia Training Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard's 153rd Cavalry Regiment and Portuguese Army military police members assigned to the 2nd Lancers Regiment conduct fire phobia training during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The training focused on civil disturbance control and helps enhance interoperability and preparedness for multinational operations in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)