    Task Force Gator Fire Phobia Training Reel

    GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard's 153rd Cavalry Regiment and Portuguese Army military police members assigned to the 2nd Lancers Regiment conduct fire phobia training during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The training focused on civil disturbance control and helps enhance interoperability and preparedness for multinational operations in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:13
    Video ID: 995655
    VIRIN: 260209-A-PV458-2168
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Gator Fire Phobia Training Reel, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Portuguese Army
    Florida Naitonal Guard
    fire phobia training

