Task Force Gator Fire Phobia Training Reel

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard's 153rd Cavalry Regiment and Portuguese Army military police members assigned to the 2nd Lancers Regiment conduct fire phobia training during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The training focused on civil disturbance control and helps enhance interoperability and preparedness for multinational operations in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 15:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995655
|VIRIN:
|260209-A-PV458-2168
|Filename:
|DOD_111518785
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
