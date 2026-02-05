14: Post Deployment: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Emotional and behavioral changes may be part of life post-deployment. You adjusted while your Soldier was deployed, and you both made decisions with the expectation that each of you were planning for the future. You both adjusted to roles and responsibilities that may continue during reintegration.



Some adjustments you made during deployment may also work best for the Family post-deployment, and you may need to make further adjustments. Some changes may be related to your Soldier’s combat experiences or injuries. Some behavioral adjustments may evolve over time. You can accommodate longer-term adjustments with the right resources.



Some of these changes may be changes that the Family decides work best. Some of these changes may be related to your Soldier’s combat experiences or injuries. Some behavioral changes will resolve over time, and some will require both you and your spouse to make adjustments. Some may be longer-term changes that can be accommodated with the right resources to bring about a new future.



You can use the strategies in this module, such as problem solving, assertive communication, active listening and how to negotiate roles, and find help for managing the changes brought on by post-deployment.