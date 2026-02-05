(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    14: Post Deployment: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Emotional and behavioral changes may be part of life post-deployment. You adjusted while your Soldier was deployed, and you both made decisions with the expectation that each of you were planning for the future. You both adjusted to roles and responsibilities that may continue during reintegration.

    Some adjustments you made during deployment may also work best for the Family post-deployment, and you may need to make further adjustments. Some changes may be related to your Soldier’s combat experiences or injuries. Some behavioral adjustments may evolve over time. You can accommodate longer-term adjustments with the right resources.

    Some of these changes may be changes that the Family decides work best. Some of these changes may be related to your Soldier’s combat experiences or injuries. Some behavioral changes will resolve over time, and some will require both you and your spouse to make adjustments. Some may be longer-term changes that can be accommodated with the right resources to bring about a new future.

    You can use the strategies in this module, such as problem solving, assertive communication, active listening and how to negotiate roles, and find help for managing the changes brought on by post-deployment.

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14: Post Deployment: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DPRR

