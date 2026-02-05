12: Enhancing Your Commitment: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

During deployment, relationships may become strained because of the emotional stress of physical separation. You and your spouse must try to remain emotionally close. When you take steps to stay emotionally close, you will both feel secure in your commitment to each other.
Commitment often means doing the right thing rather than the easy thing. You and your spouse need to express your love and appreciation for each other and show that you accept and support each other. Keep communication frequent and focused on strengthening your relationship.
There are disagreements, frustrations and disappointments in all relationships, but you can both manage issues by keeping expectations realistic and managing emotions. There are behaviors to avoid and behaviors to practice. Module 12 will help you navigate the challenges of deployment and keep the emotional bond you and your spouse share.
