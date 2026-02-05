(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12: Enhancing Your Commitment: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    During deployment, relationships may become strained because of the emotional stress of physical separation. You and your spouse must try to remain emotionally close. When you take steps to stay emotionally close, you will both feel secure in your commitment to each other.

    Commitment often means doing the right thing rather than the easy thing. You and your spouse need to express your love and appreciation for each other and show that you accept and support each other. Keep communication frequent and focused on strengthening your relationship.

    There are disagreements, frustrations and disappointments in all relationships, but you can both manage issues by keeping expectations realistic and managing emotions. There are behaviors to avoid and behaviors to practice. Module 12 will help you navigate the challenges of deployment and keep the emotional bond you and your spouse share.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995569
    VIRIN: 260209-O-VI048-3411
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111518020
    Length: 00:28:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12: Enhancing Your Commitment: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video