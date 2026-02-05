11: Family Roles: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995568" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Time and experience define many roles people play within Families. Deployment changes Family roles and responsibilities. You and your spouse may have discussed these changes and how you will manage changes after deployment.



Research points to four patterns that contribute to successful Family role functioning, whether your spouse is away or not. You must distribute Family members’ roles fairly and define these roles clearly. However, Family members must be flexible and expect the unexpected. Family members must also behave responsibly and strive to do their best.