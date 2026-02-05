11: Family Roles: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

Time and experience define many roles people play within Families. Deployment changes Family roles and responsibilities. You and your spouse may have discussed these changes and how you will manage changes after deployment.
Research points to four patterns that contribute to successful Family role functioning, whether your spouse is away or not. You must distribute Family members’ roles fairly and define these roles clearly. However, Family members must be flexible and expect the unexpected. Family members must also behave responsibly and strive to do their best.
