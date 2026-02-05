(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Front 26: Italian PzH 2000 Maneuvers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian PzH 2000's maneuver as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live firing drills. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995567
    VIRIN: 260205-A-FT253-1001
    Filename: DOD_111518009
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 26: Italian PzH 2000 Maneuvers, by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy, EUCOM, StrongerTogether, DynamicFront

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video