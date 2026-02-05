Italian PzH 2000's maneuver as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live firing drills. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995567
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-FT253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111518009
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Dynamic Front 26: Italian PzH 2000 Maneuvers, by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.