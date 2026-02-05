(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10: Taking Care of You: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Deployment can be a time of great change as you take on new roles and responsibilities. As you enter these changed circumstances, you may find that you put yourself last. Family obligations, work or volunteer responsibilities, and household chores and repairs can pull you in many different directions.

    To meet these challenges, it is important that you carve out time to manage your own health and happiness. Taking care of yourself comes in many forms: physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. It is appreciating yourself and living a healthy lifestyle. It is setting personal goals. It is allowing yourself the opportunity to experience a more rewarding life, regardless of challenges.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995566
    VIRIN: 260209-O-VI048-4572
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111518007
    Length: 00:32:20
    Location: US

    This work, 10: Taking Care of You: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DPRR

