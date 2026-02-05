10: Taking Care of You: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deployment can be a time of great change as you take on new roles and responsibilities. As you enter these changed circumstances, you may find that you put yourself last. Family obligations, work or volunteer responsibilities, and household chores and repairs can pull you in many different directions.



To meet these challenges, it is important that you carve out time to manage your own health and happiness. Taking care of yourself comes in many forms: physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. It is appreciating yourself and living a healthy lifestyle. It is setting personal goals. It is allowing yourself the opportunity to experience a more rewarding life, regardless of challenges.