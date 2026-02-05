09: Managing Excess Stress: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

Deployment can be a time of extra stress for you as you deal with change and more demanding situations. You now carry most of the burden of keeping things going and handling everyday tasks.
This stress may interfere with your ability to manage at your best level. Understanding stress and your reactions to it is a good first step to finding effective ways to manage the challenges of deployment. Using stress management strategies can help you feel stronger, both physically and emotionally, as you progress through deployment and face all of life’s challenges.
