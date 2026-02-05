(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    09: Managing Excess Stress: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Deployment can be a time of extra stress for you as you deal with change and more demanding situations. You now carry most of the burden of keeping things going and handling everyday tasks.

    This stress may interfere with your ability to manage at your best level. Understanding stress and your reactions to it is a good first step to finding effective ways to manage the challenges of deployment. Using stress management strategies can help you feel stronger, both physically and emotionally, as you progress through deployment and face all of life’s challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995565
    VIRIN: 260209-O-VI048-4968
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111517985
    Length: 00:38:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 09: Managing Excess Stress: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DPRR

