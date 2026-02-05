09: Managing Excess Stress: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deployment can be a time of extra stress for you as you deal with change and more demanding situations. You now carry most of the burden of keeping things going and handling everyday tasks.



This stress may interfere with your ability to manage at your best level. Understanding stress and your reactions to it is a good first step to finding effective ways to manage the challenges of deployment. Using stress management strategies can help you feel stronger, both physically and emotionally, as you progress through deployment and face all of life’s challenges.