(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    08: Recognizing Resilience: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Resilience is the capacity of individuals to navigate their way to resources that sustain their physical, emotional, social, spiritual, cultural and Family well-being. You can be a role model for your children and for other Family members and friends. You may not always feel strong and in control, but you can learn methods that help you keep moving forward.

    Resilience is also the ability to go through a stressful situation and bounce back by drawing on one’s strengths, coping skills and supportive relationships to manage changes and face adversity. You may have seen people who have been challenged by serious circumstances that are out of their control but who remain strong and quickly get back to a state of normal emotions.

    Resilience doesn’t have to involve a crisis or life-altering event. But to face any type of challenge and prevail, you must be resilient.

    Resilient individuals remain strong and face unexpected changes with the confidence that they can cope with any situation. The cycle of deployment presents opportunities for increasing your resilience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995564
    VIRIN: 260209-O-VI048-2321
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111517959
    Length: 00:18:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 08: Recognizing Resilience: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video