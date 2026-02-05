Italian PzH 2000's maneuver as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live fire drills. The objective is to ensure NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tomas Arce)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995563
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-SD508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111517957
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Dynamic Front 26: Italian PzH 2000 Maneuvers, by PFC Tomas Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.