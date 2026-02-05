Dynamic Front 26: Italian PzH 2000 Maneuvers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Italian PzH 2000's maneuver as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live fire drills. The objective is to ensure NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tomas Arce)