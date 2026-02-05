video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, sailors and soldiers across the Tri-Command compete in a multi-gun match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 5, 2026. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through six different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)