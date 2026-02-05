U.S. Marines, sailors and soldiers across the Tri-Command compete in a multi-gun match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 5, 2026. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through six different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
