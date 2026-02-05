(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines, sailors and soldiers across the Tri-Command compete in a multi-gun match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 5, 2026. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through six different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995562
    VIRIN: 260205-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111517955
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M18
    Multi-Gun
    USMCNews
    Marines
    Drills

