07: Emotional Adjustment to Deployment: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

Deployment is a fact of military life. You have pride in knowing that your Soldier and your Family are contributing to the safety of our nation. Yet you will probably experience an intense range of emotions throughout every deployment. While conflicting emotions are normal, they are confusing and stressful. You may find yourself struggling with loneliness, depression, anxiety, trust or anger.



One way to deal with stress is to have a positive outlook, to see the things that are stressful in a different way. Another method is to use mood management techniques. The first step to improving your mood is to identify which deployment factors are causing you anxiety. When you are in a stressful or emotional situation, it helps to consider your thoughts and feelings. Learning to manage your thoughts and feelings can help you cope with circumstances that cannot be changed. Learning about mood disorders can also help you to recognize when you or others may need professional intervention.



Whatever your emotional state (which may change frequently during stressful times), you can manage. There are tools to help you adjust your feelings and enjoy life more fully.