(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    05: Conflict Resolution: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Conflict-resolution skills can improve all our social relationships. Learning to politely disagree and work through problems is one of the most important social skills. The same strategies you use in negotiating Family roles you can use in negotiating with friends and others. This same process can be used after your loved one returns from a deployment.

    Changes and choices in life can bring conflict. As individuals, we all have a unique set of wants, needs, ideas and views. Sometimes we disagree on issues and priorities. We may disagree on what happened or should happen, what was said or unsaid, among other things. When handled well, differences can produce creative results, positive interactions and stronger relationships.

    In the long term, working through difficulties together will help us live a less stressful, more satisfying life.

    Another way to think about resolving conflict is that you are negotiating a solution. We all use negotiation every day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995559
    VIRIN: 260209-O-VI048-5279
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111517936
    Length: 00:27:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 05: Conflict Resolution: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video