02: Practical Issues: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995557" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Here, you can learn helpful hints to help you manage everyday problems without having to consult your loved one. With practice, you will be able to identify issues in a way that allows for creative and successful solutions without adding stress to your life.



If this is your first deployment, you may still be figuring out a system to keep up with finances, schedules, house and car maintenance, and all the other things that you previously handled together. Even if it is not your first deployment, practical issues may arise that you haven’t encountered before. You can turn to military resources for tips and advice on handling your new roles and responsibilities. Other military spouses have successfully learned the process before you, so never hesitate to ask them questions.



During deployment, you will be solving daily problems. Sometimes the number or type of problems may seem overwhelming, and it may be difficult to know how to find answers. It is important for you to think about how you will approach problems during and post-deployment.



Whether your loved one has been in the military for years or is new to the service, there are many reminders that life in it is much different from the civilian world. This chapter provides helpful hints and resources to help you succeed in this environment.