01 Basic Problem Solving: DPRR Circle of Support Video Series

Problems are a fact of life. Whether big or small, simple or difficult, problem-solving is a daily event for everyone. When your partner is deployed, you will have to solve everyday problems without their help. The physical separation disrupts the way you communicate with your loved one, which may make an issue worse.



How we look at problems affects our ability to move forward in solving them. Are they chances for growth or challenging problems? Sometimes we label a situation a problem when, in reality, it is not. Then our labeling, rather than the situation, becomes the problem. Being confident is difficult in many circumstances, but trying to remain positive and focusing on problem-solving will resolve issues more quickly and easily.



When couples are separated by deployment, this adds more stress and challenge in solving problems. You may become overwhelmed and need to take steps to assess a difficulty and move forward.



This chapter gives you solid problem-solving steps. With practice, you can become more capable and comfortable solving problems. These skills may also prevent you from adding unnecessary stress to your relationship with your deployed partner.