Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire (B-Roll)

Romanian and Polish Armed Forces Soldiers conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise for the culminating event of exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford and Capt. Regina Koesters)
|02.09.2026
|02.09.2026 10:39
|B-Roll
|995554
|260209-A-AS519-1002
|DOD_111517909
|00:01:45
|CINCU, RO
|6
|6
