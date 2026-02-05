(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire (B-Roll)

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    02.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford and Capt. Regina Koesters

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Romanian and Polish Armed Forces Soldiers conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise for the culminating event of exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford and Capt. Regina Koesters)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995554
    VIRIN: 260209-A-AS519-1002
    Filename: DOD_111517909
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CINCU, RO

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford and CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    NATO
    EFDL

