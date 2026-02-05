(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barge locking through McAlpine Locks and Dam during freezing conditions b-roll 4k

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    B-roll of barge locking through McAlpine Locks and Dam in the early morning hours during freezing conditions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995549
    VIRIN: 260209-A-PA223-7146
    Filename: DOD_111517868
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barge locking through McAlpine Locks and Dam during freezing conditions b-roll 4k, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio River
    Freezing
    McAlpine Locks and Dam

