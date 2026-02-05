Swim Test Training Builds Water Survival Readiness in Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Panamanian personnel conduct a swim test during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 3, 2026.

The training develops water survival and confidence skills while strengthening interoperability, readiness, and cooperation with Panamanian partners through combined training conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)