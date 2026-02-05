(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Swim Test Training Builds Water Survival Readiness in Panama

    PANAMA

    02.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. and Panamanian personnel conduct a swim test during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 3, 2026.
    The training develops water survival and confidence skills while strengthening interoperability, readiness, and cooperation with Panamanian partners through combined training conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995548
    VIRIN: 260203-A-CM201-9671
    Filename: DOD_111517858
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swim Test Training Builds Water Survival Readiness in Panama, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Jungle Operation Training Course-Panama

