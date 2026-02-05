U.S. and Panamanian personnel conduct a swim test during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 3, 2026.
The training develops water survival and confidence skills while strengthening interoperability, readiness, and cooperation with Panamanian partners through combined training conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995548
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-CM201-9671
|Filename:
|DOD_111517858
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Swim Test Training Builds Water Survival Readiness in Panama, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
