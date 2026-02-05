(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korean Rotational Forces Exercise B-Roll Highlights

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2026

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    This 20-minute b-roll package features highlight footage from the Korean Rotational Forces exercise captured across multiple locations in the Republic of Korea. Footage includes port operations in Busan, vehicle offload activities, sustainment movements, and senior leader engagements. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jared Helwig, deputy commander of U.S. Transportation Command, is shown surveying pier operations at Pier 8 in Busan as the USNS Watkins prepared to offload vehicles and containers in support of the exercise. The footage supports coverage of combined readiness, strategic mobility, and sustainment operations conducted by U.S. Army forces alongside Republic of Korea partners.

    Technical Notes for Editors

    • Video length: 20 minutes
    • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
    • Frame rate: 29.97 frames per second
    • Audio sample rate: 48 kHz

    Editing guidance:
    Download the full-resolution file directly from DVIDS and edit in a 29.97 fps timeline to preserve motion accuracy and avoid cadence issues when producing broadcast, digital, or social media content.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 22:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995510
    VIRIN: 260204-A-TI445-6427
    Filename: DOD_111517464
    Length: 00:22:04
    Location: BUSAN, KR

    This work, Korean Rotational Forces Exercise B-Roll Highlights, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean Rotational Forces
    Korean Rotational Force
    Korean Rotational Forces exercise

