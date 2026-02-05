Abraham Lincoln conducts a general quarters drill

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a general quarters drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Nov. 28, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)
