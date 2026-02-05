U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct maintenance in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Nov. 24, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 01:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995503
|VIRIN:
|251124-N-GC617-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111517450
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations, by SN Shepard Fosdyke Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
