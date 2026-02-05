Abraham Lincoln conducts replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Jan. 17, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malina Davy)