    Abraham Lincoln departs Guam

    AT SEA

    12.12.2025

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala Cordova 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a line handling evolution on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 12, 2025. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 01:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995499
    VIRIN: 251212-N-XR642-2003
    Filename: DOD_111517446
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Guam, by SA Cesar Zavala Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

