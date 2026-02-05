U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a line handling evolution on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 12, 2025. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995499
|VIRIN:
|251212-N-XR642-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111517446
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Guam, by SA Cesar Zavala Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.