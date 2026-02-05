(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Yukon

    AT SEA

    01.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) on Jan. 12, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 01:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995495
    VIRIN: 260112-N-YT109-1001
    Filename: DOD_111517442
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AT SEA

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Yukon, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

