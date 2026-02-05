Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Yukon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995495" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) on Jan. 12, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)