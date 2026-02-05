Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Yukon

U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) on Jan. 12, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 01:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995495
|VIRIN:
|260112-N-YT109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111517442
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
