The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District’s Water Well Team performed maintenance on a well located at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 14, 2026, as part of the district’s Fiscal Year 2026 Well Preventive Maintenance Program. The annually executed program maintains over 100 wells for U.S. Forces Korea throughout the peninsula. On Camp Humphreys, it ensures clean well water that, in conjunction with city water, supports people every day. During inspections, the team checks for groundwater table depths and how much water is pumped through the well and use techniques like air jetting to lift water and remove sediment inside borehole to clean the well for continued use. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)