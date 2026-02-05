(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fiscal Year 2026 Well Preventive Maintenance Program

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2026

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District’s Water Well Team performed maintenance on a well located at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 14, 2026, as part of the district’s Fiscal Year 2026 Well Preventive Maintenance Program. The annually executed program maintains over 100 wells for U.S. Forces Korea throughout the peninsula. On Camp Humphreys, it ensures clean well water that, in conjunction with city water, supports people every day. During inspections, the team checks for groundwater table depths and how much water is pumped through the well and use techniques like air jetting to lift water and remove sediment inside borehole to clean the well for continued use. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 19:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fiscal Year 2026 Well Preventive Maintenance Program, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POD
    USACEFED
    USACE
    USACE
    engineering

