    Welder and brazer Qualification Tests

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2026

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    On Jan. 30, 2026, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District’s Mr. Shin, Chang, Engineering Technician for the Quality Assurance Branch (QAB) led a welder and brazer qualification tests for a $43 million satellite communication building at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Candidates welded thick pipes using Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW), a process that joins metal with a hot tungsten tip and gas to make a clean, precise weld and brazed 3 inch copper pipes in horizontal and vertical uphill positions, showing they could work in any orientation. The brazing required heating the pipes to about 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. After visual inspection, samples were tested by bending, X-ray, cutting and peeling to confirm joint strength, qualifying the workers, and certifying the welding and brazing processes. Additionally, to recertify for individuals who failed to meet acceptable performance standards or who demonstrated an inability to continue the same welding or brazing process for more than six months. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995479
    VIRIN: 260129-D-CQ138-5512
    PIN: 26011MF
    Filename: DOD_111517401
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    TAGS

    POD
    USACEFED
    construction
    USACE
    WeldingBrazing

