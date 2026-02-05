video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Jan. 30, 2026, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District’s Mr. Shin, Chang, Engineering Technician for the Quality Assurance Branch (QAB) led a welder and brazer qualification tests for a $43 million satellite communication building at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Candidates welded thick pipes using Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW), a process that joins metal with a hot tungsten tip and gas to make a clean, precise weld and brazed 3 inch copper pipes in horizontal and vertical uphill positions, showing they could work in any orientation. The brazing required heating the pipes to about 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. After visual inspection, samples were tested by bending, X-ray, cutting and peeling to confirm joint strength, qualifying the workers, and certifying the welding and brazing processes. Additionally, to recertify for individuals who failed to meet acceptable performance standards or who demonstrated an inability to continue the same welding or brazing process for more than six months. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)