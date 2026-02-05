Talking Ship: Episode Five

It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, Code 900B Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager John Rowe shouts out Code 100TO’s Aaron Smalls who was recognized by their teammates for their outstanding leadership and leading change in the shipyard. Great job!
Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.
#TalkingShip #NNSY #ForceBehindtheFleet
Filmed and Edited by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
