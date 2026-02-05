(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talking Ship: Episode Five

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, Code 900B Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager John Rowe shouts out Code 100TO’s Aaron Smalls who was recognized by their teammates for their outstanding leadership and leading change in the shipyard. Great job!

    Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.

    #TalkingShip #NNSY #ForceBehindtheFleet

    Filmed and Edited by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 18:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 995478
    VIRIN: 260208-N-SY577-2053
    Filename: DOD_111517386
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Ship: Episode Five, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Talking Ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video