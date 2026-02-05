165th Airlift Wing enhances employment capabilities during February UTA exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, participate in a wing-wide employment exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Feb. 6 - 8, 2026. This exercise sharpened Airmen’s readiness, strengthened cross-functional teamwork, and tested performance under operational stress in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Selena Acosta)



