    165th Airlift Wing enhances employment capabilities during February UTA exercise

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Selena Acosta 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, participate in a wing-wide employment exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Feb. 6 - 8, 2026. This exercise sharpened Airmen’s readiness, strengthened cross-functional teamwork, and tested performance under operational stress in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Selena Acosta)

    (Music is released by Pixabay under the Content License, which makes it safe to use without asking for permission or giving credit to the artist - even for certain commercial purposes.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995467
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-QK154-1002
    Filename: DOD_111517048
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing enhances employment capabilities during February UTA exercise, by SrA Selena Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

