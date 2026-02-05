(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon National Guard 2025 Year in Review - Teaser

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the adjutant general of Oregon, introduces the Oregon National Guard's 2025 Year in Review. This teaser highlights a year of remarkable service—from overseas deployments and homeland defense missions to facility improvements and competitive excellence. Watch the full 15-minute video on DVIDS and YouTube to see how Oregon's Citizen Soldiers and Airmen exemplified what it means to be Connected, Competent, and Committed. Always Ready, Always There.

    *This video features opening remarks by Brig. Gen. Gronewold. Video contains AI-generated visual elements including transitions and background imagery.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 11:11
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    This work, Oregon National Guard 2025 Year in Review - Teaser, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    teaser
    Always Ready Always There
    Oregon National Guard
    2025 Year in Review

