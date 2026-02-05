Oregon National Guard 2025 Year in Review - Teaser

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the adjutant general of Oregon, introduces the Oregon National Guard's 2025 Year in Review. This teaser highlights a year of remarkable service—from overseas deployments and homeland defense missions to facility improvements and competitive excellence. Watch the full 15-minute video on DVIDS and YouTube to see how Oregon's Citizen Soldiers and Airmen exemplified what it means to be Connected, Competent, and Committed. Always Ready, Always There.
*This video features opening remarks by Brig. Gen. Gronewold. Video contains AI-generated visual elements including transitions and background imagery.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
