(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gowen and Boise Fire Live Fire Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Gowen Fire, alongside Boise Fire, conducts live-fire training at Boise’s soon-to-be demolished Boise Factory Outlets, ID, February 7, 2026. This gives local fire fighters an opportunity to train in unique environments outside of their dedicated fire training complexes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995456
    VIRIN: 260207-F-VT588-5886
    Filename: DOD_111516691
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gowen and Boise Fire Live Fire Training, by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video