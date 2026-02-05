Gowen Fire, alongside Boise Fire, conducts live-fire training at Boise’s soon-to-be demolished Boise Factory Outlets, ID, February 7, 2026. This gives local fire fighters an opportunity to train in unique environments outside of their dedicated fire training complexes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995456
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-VT588-5886
|Filename:
|DOD_111516691
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Gowen and Boise Fire Live Fire Training, by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.