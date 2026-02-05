(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Front 26 B-Roll

    GERMANY

    02.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— Members of the Kosovo Security Force fire mortar rounds during live fire training as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 7, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live firing drills. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Morse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995452
    VIRIN: 260207-A-YK151-7694
    Filename: DOD_111516605
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 26 B-Roll, by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    NATO

