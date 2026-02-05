99th Readiness Division Host Combatives Tournament at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



99th Readiness Division host the first annual combatives tournament at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area, Massachusetts January 24, 2026. The tournament was hosted by the 99th Readiness Division to demonstrate USAR’s commitment to maintaining Combat Readiness and physically, mentally and emotionally fit Soldiers. After competing in the tournament, participants will be eligible to move on to compete in the U.S. Army 2026 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Benning, Georgia from April 7-11, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Henderson)