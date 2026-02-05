(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    99th Readiness Division Host Combatives Tournament at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    99th Readiness Division host the first annual combatives tournament at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area, Massachusetts January 24, 2026. The tournament was hosted by the 99th Readiness Division to demonstrate USAR’s commitment to maintaining Combat Readiness and physically, mentally and emotionally fit Soldiers. After competing in the tournament, participants will be eligible to move on to compete in the U.S. Army 2026 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Benning, Georgia from April 7-11, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995447
    VIRIN: 260124-A-OV499-1602
    Filename: DOD_111516590
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Readiness Division Host Combatives Tournament at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area, by SSG Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combatives
    tournament
    readiness
    Devens
    99th
    training

