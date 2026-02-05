Dynamic Front 26: Kosovo Security Force Conducts Live-Fire Training

Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— Members of the Kosovo Security Force fire mortar rounds during live fire training as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 7, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live firing drills. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)
