    GERMANY

    02.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— Members of the Kosovo Security Force fire mortar rounds during live fire training as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 7, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live firing drills. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995443
    VIRIN: 260207-A-UG938-4439
    Filename: DOD_111516577
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DE

    This work, Dynamic Front 26: Kosovo Security Force Conducts Live-Fire Training, by PFC Faleilelagi Lulu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    NATO

