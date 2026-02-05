(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kosovo Forces Fire Mortars in Dynamic Front 26

    GERMANY

    02.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— Members of the Kosovo Security Force fire mortar rounds during live fire training as part of command post exercise Dynamic Front at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 7, 2026. Dynamic Front is a training mission of synchronized command and fires planning, maneuvering through a complex landscape of assembly area operations, artillery acumen, and live firing drills. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995442
    VIRIN: 260207-A-TM214-7864
    Filename: DOD_111516550
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Kosovo Forces Fire Mortars in Dynamic Front 26, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    NATO

