U.S. Air Force Pilot and San Jose ROTC Cadet Discuss Mission, Flyover Before Super Bowl LX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995438" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force pilot tosses a football with a San Jose ROTC cadet Feb. 5, 2026, in San Jose, California, while discussing service in the Air Force and the upcoming Super Bowl LX flyover. The pilot talked about precision, coordination, and the role Airmen play in supporting the joint Navy–Air Force flyover scheduled for Feb. 8, highlighting mission readiness and mentorship of future leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)