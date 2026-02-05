U.S. Air Force Pilot and San Jose ROTC Cadet Discuss Mission, Flyover Before Super Bowl LX

A U.S. Air Force pilot tosses a football with a San Jose ROTC cadet Feb. 5, 2026, in San Jose, California, while discussing service in the Air Force and the upcoming Super Bowl LX flyover. The pilot talked about precision, coordination, and the role Airmen play in supporting the joint Navy–Air Force flyover scheduled for Feb. 8, highlighting mission readiness and mentorship of future leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|02.05.2026
|02.08.2026 02:04
|Video Productions
|995438
|260206-F-CC148-4434
|DOD_111516487
|00:01:22
|CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
