(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Pilot and San Jose ROTC Cadet Discuss Mission, Flyover Before Super Bowl LX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot tosses a football with a San Jose ROTC cadet Feb. 5, 2026, in San Jose, California, while discussing service in the Air Force and the upcoming Super Bowl LX flyover. The pilot talked about precision, coordination, and the role Airmen play in supporting the joint Navy–Air Force flyover scheduled for Feb. 8, highlighting mission readiness and mentorship of future leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995438
    VIRIN: 260206-F-CC148-4434
    Filename: DOD_111516487
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Pilot and San Jose ROTC Cadet Discuss Mission, Flyover Before Super Bowl LX, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    ROTC
    Super Bowl
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX
    San José

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video