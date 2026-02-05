(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pre-Super Bowl LX Community Day Features “Name That Plane” Aviation Challenge

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Community members test their aviation knowledge Feb. 5, 2026, at Moffett Field, California, during a pre-Super Bowl LX community day. Participants, including JROTC cadets, Civil Air Patrol members, and future service members, identified U.S. military aircraft in a “Name That Plane” activity, fostering familiarity with the Air Force and Navy’s aviation capabilities while promoting outreach and total force awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 01:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995437
    VIRIN: 260206-F-CC148-6742
    Filename: DOD_111516484
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Pre-Super Bowl LX Community Day Features "Name That Plane" Aviation Challenge, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flyover
    Civil Air Patrol
    Community Outreach
    129th Rescue Wing in Moffett Air National Guard Base
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX

