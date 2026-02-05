Pre-Super Bowl LX Community Day Features “Name That Plane” Aviation Challenge

Community members test their aviation knowledge Feb. 5, 2026, at Moffett Field, California, during a pre-Super Bowl LX community day. Participants, including JROTC cadets, Civil Air Patrol members, and future service members, identified U.S. military aircraft in a “Name That Plane” activity, fostering familiarity with the Air Force and Navy’s aviation capabilities while promoting outreach and total force awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
