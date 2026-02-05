U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft prepare to conduct the first-ever joint Navy–Air Force flyover during Super Bowl LX events scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026. The planned flyover reflects the combined efforts of maintainers, pilots, and support personnel from both services and highlights the coordination required to execute joint operations. The event is intended to engage the American public while showcasing military readiness and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 00:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995436
|VIRIN:
|260208-F-CC148-4065
|Filename:
|DOD_111516413
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy and Air Force crews prepare for joint flyover at Super Bowl LX, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
