    Navy and Air Force crews prepare for joint flyover at Super Bowl LX

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft prepare to conduct the first-ever joint Navy–Air Force flyover during Super Bowl LX events scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026. The planned flyover reflects the combined efforts of maintainers, pilots, and support personnel from both services and highlights the coordination required to execute joint operations. The event is intended to engage the American public while showcasing military readiness and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 00:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995436
    VIRIN: 260208-F-CC148-4065
    Filename: DOD_111516413
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    No keywords found.

    air force
    Navy
    football
    Super Bowl LX
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX

