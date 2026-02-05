Navy and Air Force crews prepare for joint flyover at Super Bowl LX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft prepare to conduct the first-ever joint Navy–Air Force flyover during Super Bowl LX events scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026. The planned flyover reflects the combined efforts of maintainers, pilots, and support personnel from both services and highlights the coordination required to execute joint operations. The event is intended to engage the American public while showcasing military readiness and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)