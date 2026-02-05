B-roll shows Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, conduct air defense operations during Exercise Dynamic Front 26 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb. 7, 2026.
Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|02.06.2026
|02.07.2026 15:34
|B-Roll
|995425
|260207-A-KX519-3998
|DOD_111516099
|00:01:02
|RO
|2
|2
This work, Dynamic Front 26 B Roll Feb. 7, 2026, by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
