    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer Soldiers hone their skills for the Expert Soldier Badge

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. John Giltamag 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Washington Guard Soldiers with the Alpha Company 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion hone their skills for the Expert Soldier Badge in Yakima.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995424
    VIRIN: 260131-A-XW712-9566
    Filename: DOD_111516090
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Soldiers hone their skills for the Expert Soldier Badge, by SGT John Giltamag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESB
    Yakima Tainging Center
    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    E2B
    Washington National Guard
    Washington sta

